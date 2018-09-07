Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Armed officers were deployed to Sussex Wharf, Shoreham, at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was stabbed several times.

She was found with multiple knife wounds in Sussex Wharf in Shoreham, West Sussex, at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.

Liam Hanley, of no fixed address, was arrested the following day at a police station in Slough, Berkshire.

The 32-year-old will appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on Friday, police said.