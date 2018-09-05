Appeal over theft of dying man's wallet in Hastings
- 5 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A thief stole a man's wallet as he lay dying, police have said.
The 66-year-old collapsed after going into cardiac arrest at Hastings railway station just before 22:30 BST last Tuesday.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics he died at the scene, British Transport Police said.
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft, and urged those with information to contact them.