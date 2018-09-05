Image copyright BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE Image caption Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information that can assist their investigation

A thief stole a man's wallet as he lay dying, police have said.

The 66-year-old collapsed after going into cardiac arrest at Hastings railway station just before 22:30 BST last Tuesday.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he died at the scene, British Transport Police said.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft, and urged those with information to contact them.