Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Liam Hanley was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with tiger print on the legs

A man is being sought by police after a woman was stabbed several times.

Police were called to Sussex Wharf in Shoreham, West Sussex, at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday, where they found the woman with multiple knife wounds.

The 36-year-old was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Police want to question Liam Hanley, 32, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Insp Alan Pack said: "We are asking anyone who has seen Liam to get in touch immediately on 999.

"I would like to thank local residents in Shoreham for the help and patience with our investigation which included the use of the police helicopter.

"We currently have a team of officers working on the investigation and out in Shoreham making enquiries and we urge anyone who has information to speak to them or get in touch with us."

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with tiger print on the legs, and blue and black trainers.

It is believed he may still be in the Sussex area as he does not have access to a car.