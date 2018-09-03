Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Undercover filming at 10 Kent private primary schools

Private schools are breaking the rules to give students an unfair advantage in competing for grammar school places, a BBC investigation has found.

Secret filming at 10 fee-paying primary schools in Kent found nine were tutoring pupils for the 11+ exam.

In-school coaching is banned by the council, to level the playing field across independent and state primaries.

But a reporter posing as parent found private schools running extra classes and summer schools purely on the exam.

Image caption There are over 40 independent primary or "prep" schools in Kent

Also referred to locally as the Kent Test or Medway Test, it consists of English, maths and reasoning and this year's exam is being held on Thursday, 6 September.

The best performers will be offered places at grammar schools, which generally outperform their non-selective counterparts.

However, critics say children from wealthier backgrounds have an advantage because they are often coached in school, or have private tutors.

Labour's shadow schools minister Mike Kane MP said: "The selective education system in England is not working effectively. It doesn't select by ability, it selects by income, the socio-economic status of a family."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Anti-grammar school campaigner says the Kent Test is unfair and favours children from wealthy families

In a series of recordings with private schools teachers, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, one said: "It's ridiculous they say you can't be tutored for it... we prepare children for the Kent test - 100%."

Others were open about giving children examples of past papers, and mock tests "structured in a very similar way" to the Kent Test.

Only one head denied any extra tutorials, saying "no school should be coaching children".

Image copyright Kent County Council Image caption Councillor Roger Gough said tutoring was "not appropriate"

Kent County Council administers the test. It does not specifically define coaching, but said using previous papers for children to practise the question styles would break the rules.

Councillor Roger Gough, cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: "It should be apparent this is not an appropriate approach to a process which seeks to identify the most suitable type of educational placement for children leaving primary school by assessing their ability."

The county council said it would "always look at any firm evidence that suggests a school may have engaged in coaching" and schools found in breach of the rules could be banned from holding future exams.

Three were warned about coaching by the council in 2016, but no further action was taken and the council has never banned a school from holding the exam.

Image caption Angela Culley said children were prepped for the Kent Test outside schools via private tutors

Angela Culley, from the Independent Schools Association, said she disagreed with stigmatising private school coaching, when families also had the option to hire private tutors.

She said: "Out there we have tutoring centres preparing children for the 11+ exam. What's the difference?"

