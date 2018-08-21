Image caption Nearly 450 people have signed a petition demanding the sign is removed

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has been criticised for putting up an "anti-poor notice" at Brighton station.

It asks people not to "encourage beggars" by giving them money, and also warns of ticket touts.

Nearly 450 people have signed a petition demanding the company removes the sign as it is "a blot on our city" and reflects badly on its generosity.

GTR, which runs the station, said it was for passengers' safety and backed by groups working with the homeless.

Andy Winter, chief executive of Brighton Housing Trust, said handing over cash was "probably the last thing that is actually helpful because people on the whole will use it for alcohol and drugs".

Live: More news from across the South East

The petition, which was started by Sussex University researcher Johnbosco Nwogbo, calls on GTR "to remove the anti-poor notice".

Accusing the company of being "irresponsible", Mr Nwogbo said: "It represented a certain attitude towards homeless people that I thought was brute. It was inhumane."

Jim Deans, from Sussex Homeless Support, added: "Brighton is a city that likes to help people.

"I think our city in general has had enough of the train companies, and it's about time they got trains on time...........and just left poking someone else in the eye alone."