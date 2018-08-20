Three men charged after firearms found on Hailsham estate
- 20 August 2018
Three men have been charged with possessing a firearm after two weapons were found at an industrial estate.
The firearms were found at a site on the Diplocks estate in Hailsham, East Sussex, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Greg Akehurst, 29, of no fixed address, Mark Kinman, 63, of Bramwell Mews, Hailsham, and Kyle Wood, 30, of Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton, were due before Brighton magistrates.
Mr Wood has also been charged with possessing ammunition.