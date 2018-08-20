Image copyright Edmund von der Burg Image caption The flight information is being written out by hand on whiteboards in the departure lounges

Staff at Gatwick Airport are having to write flight information on whiteboards because of a technical problem with the airport's digital screens.

Vodafone provides the service, and said a damaged fibre cable was to blame.

"Our engineers are working hard to fix the cable as quickly as possible. This is a top priority for us," it said.

An airport spokesman apologised to passengers affected by the issue, adding that a "handful of people" had missed their flights.

Passengers have been advised to use the temporary flight information boards in the departure lounges or listen for airline flight announcements.

All flights are currently leaving on time.

