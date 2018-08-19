Men held after firearms found on Hailsham estate
- 19 August 2018
Three men have been arrested after two firearms were found at an East Sussex industrial estate.
The weapons were found at the site off the Hailsham bypass on Saturday. They will now be analysed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
All three men are being held on suspicion of firearms offences and are in custody.
Sussex Police said it was assisting the NCA. The area is cordoned off while investigations continue.