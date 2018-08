Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Four people were seriously injured at Goodwood racecourse in May

A dozen people have been arrested after violence flared at Goodwood racecourse earlier this summer.

About 50 people were involved in "multiple altercations" that left four people seriously injured on May 5, police said.

Twelve men were arrested, with ten since being charged with violent disorder and another charged with actually bodily harm.

A 12th man was released under investigation.

The 11 men are due to appear before Worthing Magistrates on 25 September.

They have all been released on bail, a police spokesman said.