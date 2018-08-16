Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption PC Michael Robinson had been with Sussex Police since 2002

A police officer has been dismissed from Sussex Police for breaching honesty and integrity standards.

Michael Robinson, 36, who was based at Eastbourne, admitted five allegations against him.

A gross misconduct hearing on Tuesday, which he did not attend, heard how he had lied when asked to explain why he had failed to turn up for a shift.

It was also revealed that PC Robinson had given a false declaration about medication he was taking.

The hearing heard how in May PC Robinson had been expected on duty with colleagues in Eastbourne for an 07:00-15:00 shift.

Due to concern about his explanation as to where he had been, the force's professional standards department was asked to investigate and inquiries showed that he had lied, and that there was a discrepancy in his booked and actual starting times.

He had also made it difficult for anyone to contact him as he had left his radio and work phone at home.

Det Supt Steve Boniface, head of the Sussex Police professional standards department, said PC Robinson's behaviour was "a violation of the trust that the public put in the police to serve and protect them".

"He let down his colleagues, he let down Sussex Police and the people of Sussex and in doing so tried to lie his way out of trouble," he said.

PC Robinson, who had been with Sussex Police since 2002, was dismissed without notice.