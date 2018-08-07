Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Daniel Dawson's family said he "lived life to the full"

A man who died after falling four floors on to railings may have been fleeing a drink and drug fuelled fight, an inquest has heard.

Daniel Dawson, 25, fell from a basement flat in Charles Road, St Leonards, on New Year's Day 2017.

Mr Dawson may have fled after attacking a woman when a group were playing poker, drinking and taking drugs, Hastings Coroner's Court heard.

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure.

Three men and two women arrested on suspicion of manslaughter have been released without charge due to a lack of evidence.

Image caption It is thought Mr Dawson fell after an incident in another flat

Darren Butler, who was in the flat that night and had met Mr Dawson in prison, told the inquest those in the flat started playing poker, drinking and taking drugs.

"Suddenly Dan [Mr Dawson] came from the kitchen into lounge with a knife."

He said he hit a woman on the head and was then attacked by her boyfriend.

Sgt Dave Tritton told the inquest the flat was "a mess", with the kitchen door pulled off, and "all the people in the flat were drunk".

He said there was blood on the window frame in the lounge leading on to the roof, and there was also blood in the kitchen.

Mr Wilkinson said Mr Dawson, having "caused a significant amount injury was perhaps concerned or fearful about being apprehended".

"It is possible he tried to abscond and that a route over the top of the building was likely," he said.

"Weather conditions were dark and slippery. As he attempted to come down drainpipe he possibly slipped on tiles and fell as a result, misjudged by the effects of drugs."

Mr Dawson fell through a corrugated plastic ceiling of an annexe in a basement flat.

The inquest heard he had "fallen from a great height" and been impaled on a metal railing which would have caused "catastrophic injuries".

Post-mortem tests confirmed Mr Dawson died from injuries sustained in the fall.

A toxicology report found he was over three-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit, there were traces of cocaine, cannabis, either MDMA or ecstasy, and amphetamine in his blood.

The pathologist's report said evidence suggested Mr Dawson had been drinking for some time.

The report said his death had not been caused by the drugs.