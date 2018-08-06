Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Rebecca Nevins was killed when the car she was driving was hit by a stolen Mercedes

A man has been jailed for killing a 70-year-old grandmother while driving at "grossly excessive speed".

Rebecca Nevins of Horsham, West Sussex was driving a Ford Fiesta when it was hit by a Mercedes AMG travelling at least 135mph (217kmph) on 10 November.

Conor Dobson, 24, from Staines had an "appalling record" of offending, Hove Crown Court was told.

Isaac McFayden, 18, of Feltham in London was also jailed for theft of a motor vehicle and other offences.

Dobson was jailed for 15 years and was told he would spend a minimum of 10 years behind bars after admitting manslaughter and burglary.

Police chase

The court heard he had been treating the A24 as a "race track" and crashed into Mrs Nevins' car at about 14:30 GMT on the Farthing Hill roundabout.

Dobson had travelled to West Sussex with McFayden in a class A Mercedes that had been stolen in London six months previously.

The pair took the Mercedes AMG, worth about £30,000, from a house in Goring-by-Sea, and officers gave chase when the cars were spotted stopping for petrol on the A24.

Police lost Dobson but followed McFayden who could be seen on police dashcam footage driving at more than 70mph (112kmph) along single-track country lanes.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Mrs Nevins was smashed into by Dobson who was using the A24 as a "race track"

He crashed into a hedge and was then arrested.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence or insurance and handling stolen goods.

'Feel so angry'

McFayden was given a 26-month custodial sentence in a young offenders' institution.

After the collision with Mrs Nevins, Dobson flagged down a passing van, claiming that he was being chased after a fight, and then fled to London by train.

Dobson, who has a five-year-old child, was arrested when police found his DNA on the airbag of the crashed Mercedes.

Mrs Nevins' daughter Alice Nevins, said: "She was taken so suddenly from us, I still feel very empty. I feel so angry and so alone."

She said the ordeal sent her father "into a dark hole".