Draped in a rainbow flag and blowing kisses, Britney Spears wowed a crowd of 57,000 at Brighton Pride in her first UK performance for seven years.

The superstar singer headlined the opening day of the festival, kicking off a European tour of her all-singing, all-dancing Las Vegas show Piece of Me.

Afterwards, she tweeted: "Thank you for a fabulous show...my fabulous fans. I love you all."

She returns to the UK in two weeks for another coastal date at Scarborough.

The tour will then continue with shows at the Manchester Arena, Glasgow's SSE Hydro and London's O2 Arena.

Brighton Pride.... all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful. Heard it was a record breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show...my fabulous fans. I love you all 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈

Dressed in a sequinned leotard and thigh-high stockings, Britney treated the Brighton crowd to classics including Baby One More Time, Oops!... I Did It Again, Toxic and (You Drive Me) Crazy.

Just as in her Las Vegas residency - which ran on and off for four years from December 2013 - the audience was given a performance of slick routines, with around 20 backing dancers, and countless costume changes.

Her other numbers included Boys, Me Against The Music, Piece of Me, Gimme More and Womaniser.

And the routine also found room for a tribute to songs by rapper Missy Elliott.

Later in the show, she danced up against a pole wearing black glitter-covered lingerie while singing I'm A Slave 4 You and tied a leash around an audience member who had been picked out to dance with her on stage.

The 90-minute set was rounded off with an encore in which she danced with a rainbow flag and blew kisses to fans.

Excitement for Britney's headline performance had reached fever pitch throughout Saturday, with many people in Brighton wearing Britney masks and dressing up in some of her most famous outfits from her music videos.

Many of the parade floats were playing her best-known tunes and crowds were spontaneously bursting into song.

And earlier in the day, several fans had taken to Twitter to highlight the chaotic scenes at London's St Pancras Station as Britney fans queued for up to 30 mins just to buy their train tickets to Brighton.

