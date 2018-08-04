Brighton Pride: Thousands turn out for colourful parade
Thousands of people have gathered in Brighton for the city's annual Pride celebrations.
Britney Spears is headlining a festival in Preston Park later that promises "a dazzling display of inclusivity".
Other acts appearing at the ticketed event include Ella Eyre, Pixie Lott and former Eternal singer Louise.
Sussex Police urged revellers to act responsibly, follow safety advice and report any suspicious behaviour.
Ch Supt Neil Honnor said armed officers would be working in the city with "public safety the main priority".
"The weekend weather is due to be very hot and sunny so we would also like to remind people to stay hydrated and wear sun cream," he added.