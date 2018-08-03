Sussex

Sussex biker cleared of assault outside a Hastings pub

  • 3 August 2018
Matthew Barnes (left) and Oliver Wilkinson (right) outside Lewes Crown Court
Image caption Matthew Barnes (left) and Oliver Wilkinson (right) both denied grievous bodily harm with intent

A "support crew" member of the Hells Angels has been cleared of assaulting a biker outside a pub in Hastings.

Christopher Harrison was attacked outside the Carlisle in February 2016.

Oliver Wilkinson, 50, of St Leonards-on-Sea, denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was found not guilty at the Old Bailey.

The jury is yet to reach a verdict on Mr Wilkinson's co-defendant, 48-year-old Matthew Barnes from Hastings, who also denies the charge.

