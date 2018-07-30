Sussex

BA plane makes emergency landing at Gatwick Airport

  • 30 July 2018
BA planes Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A British Airways plane made an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport just after 18:00 BST

A British Airways plane has been forced to make an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport due to a technical fault.

The BA 2552 flight destined for Greece landed just after 18:00 BST and the runway was closed while it was inspected.

The runway reopened at 18:40 BST and flights have resumed but the airport said delays are possible.

British Airways said the flight crew decided to return as a precaution and has apologised to its customers.

It added: "The safety of our customers and crew must always be our highest priority."

The aircraft had been on its way to Heraklion Airport in Crete before the incident occurred.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites