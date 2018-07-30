Sussex

Man Tasered as axe thrown at police in Crawley

  • 30 July 2018
The Broadway, Crawley Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The man was arrested in The Broadway after being stopped with weapons

A man was Tasered after an axe and knife were thrown at police officers.

Sussex Police said a man was spotted with the weapons in Crawley at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.

They said a man was stopped by officers in The Broadway but weapons were thrown at them. No-one was injured.

The Tasered man was arrested and remains in police custody. Officers urged any witnesses - or anyone who captured the incident on their phones - to contact them.

