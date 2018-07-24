Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man fell from his mobility scooter during the robbery in The Boulevard, Crawley

Three men arrested on suspicion of robbery and manslaughter after a pensioner's death have been released.

The 77-year-old fell from his mobility scooter in the attack in The Boulevard, Crawley, on Sunday.

He had a heart attack and died later in hospital.

A 36-year-old from Crawley has been released without further action. A 25-year-old and a 41-year-old, both of no fixed address, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said it is believed shortly before the incident at 15:50 BST, the pensioner had been involved in an altercation close to the public toilets near to Marks and Spencer.

The victim, who has not been formally identified, was taken to St George's Hospital in London, where he died shortly before 21:00 BST.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, at 15:50 BST, to come forward.