Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Robert Rangeley given an eight month suspended prison sentence

A police officer who attacked a man outside a nightclub has been dismissed from Sussex Police.

Robert Rangeley was convicted of actual bodily harm for the assault on Martin Lovett in Eastbourne in January 2017.

A public gross misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police HQ in Lewes on Friday found Rangeley brought discredit on the police service.

The 35-year-old was dismissed without notice, the police force said.

The hearing found Rangeley had "undermined confidence in Sussex Police, breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct".

Det Supt Steve Boniface said: "Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A police hearing found he discredited the force

Mr Boniface added: "Any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated.

"It is important to show that the force has the ability to fairly investigate its own staff and this highlights our determination not to allow the name of Sussex Police to be tainted."

Rangely was given an eight month suspended sentence at Brighton Crown Court in June.