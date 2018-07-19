Image caption Both pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Lewes Prison

Two men who were cleared over prison mutiny have been given jail terms at Hove Crown Court after they admitted criminal damage during the case.

Ross Macpherson, 28, of HMP Belmarsh, was jailed for two years consecutive to time already being served.

Steven Goodwin, 29, of Fairlight Road, Hastings, was jailed for one year and eight months.

They were among five men who were cleared on Monday of being involved in a riot at Lewes Prison in 2016.