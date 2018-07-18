Image copyright PA Image caption Roger Martin, from Norfolk, is accused of historical offences in a West Sussex school

A retired teacher has denied sexually abusing a 10-year-old pupil at a leading private school.

Roger Martin will stand trial after pleading not guilty at Crawley Magistrates' Court earlier.

The 82-year-old is charged with indecently assaulting a boy at Christ's Hospital School, Horsham, West Sussex, between September and December 1976.

The court heard the allegations involved a "vulnerable and homesick young boy".

Image copyright PA Image caption The independent school charges fees of up to £31,500 per year

Mr Martin, of Palgrave Road, Great Dunham, near King's Lynn, Norfolk, was investigated by the Sussex Police complex abuse unit after it was contacted with information for the first time in November 2017.

He was granted unconditional bail and is next due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 15 August.