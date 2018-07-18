Image copyright Google Image caption Toby Finnett fell off a speedboat off Gaios on the Greek island of Paxos, the Times reports

The 15-year-old son of an oil executive has died after reportedly falling off a speedboat off a Greek island.

Toby Finnett was killed near Paxos after he fell from the back of the boat being driven by his father Paul Finnett, the Times has reported.

He then became caught in the boat's propeller blades in rough seas about half-a-mile south of the island's port town of Gaios.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family.

A spokeswoman said: "Foreign Office staff are supporting the family of a British child following his death in Paxos, and are in contact with the Greek police about the incident."

Mr Finnett, an oil executive with Aon, from Littlehampton in West Sussex, is understood to be currently living in Houston in Texas, the Times has reported.