Image copyright family picture Image caption Gina Ingles and Milo were killed in the blaze while Toby Jarrett remains in an induced coma

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a house fire that killed a woman and her four-year-old son.

Gina Ingles, 34, and Milo were found in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, after the blaze on 10 July.

Sussex Police said a 23-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested earlier on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Ms Ingles' partner Toby Jarrett, 26, remains in a coma with burn injuries.

Image copyright Greg Draven Image caption Firefighters described the fire at a house in Croxden Way as "ferocious"

The fire broke out at about 01:20 BST on 10 July but it was not until the following day that Ms Ingles and her son were found.

In a statement released last week Ms Ingles' family described the 34-year-old and her son as "our shining lights that brought love to us all".

A 47-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder has been released under investigation.

The 23-year-old man remains in custody, police said.

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft said the investigation into the "horrific incident... is still in its infancy" and appealed for witnesses.