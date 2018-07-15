Image copyright family picture Image caption Gina Ingles, 34, Milo Ingles, four, and Toby Jarrett, 26

A man has been arrested in connection with a house fire that killed a woman and her four-year-old son.

Gina Ingles, 34, and Milo, four, were found in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, a day after Tuesday's blaze.

Detectives said a 47-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Ms Ingles' partner Toby Jarrett, 26, was injured in the fire and remains in an induced coma.

The arrested man remains in custody.

In a statement released last week Ms Ingles' family described her and her son as "our shining lights that brought love to us all".

Ms Ingles was described as a full-time mum who loved arts and crafts, drawing, sewing and baking.

Milo was described as a "playful, cheeky and loveable little boy... full of fun and smiles."

Image copyright Greg Draven Image caption Firefighters described the fire at a house in Croxden Way, Eastbourne as "ferocious"

The fire broke out at about 01:20 BST on Tuesday, but the property was unstable, and it was not until Wednesday that the pair's bodies were found.

A post-mortem examination on Friday revealed they died of smoke inhalation.

Sussex Police continues to appeal for witnesses.