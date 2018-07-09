Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A DFDS Transmanche Ferry in Newhaven harbour, before the ramp was broken

Ferries on a route between England and France have been cancelled due to a broken ramp.

Operator DFDS took the decision after a ferry was unable to dock in Newhaven, East Sussex and was forced to return to Dieppe in France on Sunday evening.

Sailings will not run before 12:30 BST on Tuesday and passengers have been advised to go to Dover and Calais.

Newhaven Port Authority, which is responsible for the ramp, has been contacted for comment.

Image caption The reason for the damage to the ramp is not yet known

The port authority initially said it expected the ramp would be fixed in time for the 18:30 service on Monday. The cause of the damage is not yet known.

One Twitter user Pierre Lewis tweeted earlier that the situation was "seriously bad" and "people were going nuts".

It's a nightmare I just hope we can all get back soon. People are going crazy last night was awful. We're getting off the boat soon to hopefully get back on. Please keep me posted no one on the boat seems to know what's happening — Pierre Lewis (@pierreofficial) July 9, 2018

Good evening, unfortunately due to technical problems with ramp in Newhaven, Seven Sisters is unable to dock. The Seven Sisters will be heading back to Dieppe. Apologies for inconvenience caused — DFDS UK (@dfds_uk) July 8, 2018

A DFDS spokeswoman said: "It is taking longer than imagined.

"Our staff are doing their utmost to get our customers to their destination as quickly as we possibly can with the information we are being provided."