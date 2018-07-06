Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What was Gareth Southgate like at school?

A former teacher of England manager Gareth Southgate has said he could not have imagined his young student was destined for such great things.

As England prepare to take on Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final, the Reverend Gordon Parry said following his career had been "hugely rewarding".

The former geography teacher at Hazelwick School, Crawley, said the 16-year-old was "thoughtful and able".

"You could see attributes that he's now put to so good an effect developing."

Image copyright Unknown Image caption Gareth Southgate (top left) went from being a "thoughtful and able" pupil...

Image copyright PA Image caption ... to England manager

Mr Parry, who is now the assistant priest of Worth Parish, in West Sussex, said the young Southgate "liked to analyse things he was dealing with before he spoke about them".

"And so he was always relatively quiet in lessons but was fully on top of his material," he added.

He said it was very difficult to predict what pupils would do with their lives, but the fact that Southgate "doesn't open his mouth until he's thought through what it is he wants to say" was something that he had clearly developed as a youngster.

"All those, I think, are distinctive gifts for someone in his position using it to very good effect."

Image caption The Reverend Gordon Parry said following Southgate's career had been "hugely rewarding"

Mr Parry, who taught Southgate for two years, said he would be "offering up a few words" of prayer ahead of Saturday's important match.

"I think if God has got anything to do with football, it is to thank him for giving the gifts that he has to those people who are taking part, and to let them use those gifts to best effect whether, dare I say it, they are Swedish or British."