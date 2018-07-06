Image copyright Google Image caption A man was arrested half an hour after the woman's body was found

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at her East Sussex home.

Police made the discovery at a house in Field End in Maresfield at 07:30 BST on Thursday.

Her next of kin have been informed, but she has not been formally identified, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on the A22 at Ashurst Wood near East Grinstead about about 08:00 on Thursday. He remains in custody.

Police believe the man and the woman knew one another.