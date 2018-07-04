Image copyright UTC Image caption University Technical College in Newhaven opened less than three years ago

A college which said it would shut after not attracting enough students has been rated "inadequate" by Ofsted.

University Technical College (UTC) in Newhaven, East Sussex, said on Monday it would stay open until July 2019 to allow current students to complete their courses.

Ofsted inspectors said many students were disappointed they had not received the education they had expected.

UTC acting principal Lisa Jepson said she accepted the report's findings.

"We are very disappointed by this outcome... and are committed to implementing the recommendations contained in their report for the students that remain with us until the UTC closes," she said.

The college opened in September 2015 for students aged 14 to 18 interested in science, technology, engineering, maths and computing.

College principal Adanma Umunna left suddenly a few weeks ago after being brought in after the first year by the Aldridge Foundation, one of the organisations involved in running UTC.

'Broken promises'

Ofsted found UTC to be inadequate in all areas, including leadership, quality of teaching, and outcomes for pupils.

Inspectors who visited the college found "too many promises had been broken too often" and teaching and leadership was ineffective.

Pupils felt "inadequately prepared" for exams, while those most able were not challenged enough.

The report also identified other problems, including frequent bullying, some of which was racial.

Ofsted visited UTC in May, in what was its first inspection.

On Monday, governors told parents, staff and students that the college had not been able "to recruit enough students to become financially stable and to deliver fully on its educational vision".

Children due to join this September will be offered alternative places.