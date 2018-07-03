Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Christopher Moxon was last seen in The Ridge in St Leonards but police say he could be anywhere in Sussex

A convicted killer who was detained indefinitely after stabbing his girlfriend to death has gone missing.

Christopher Moxon, 40, who police say is considered "high risk", was last seen in St Leonards-on-Sea, in East Sussex, on Tuesday morning.

But Sussex Police say he could be anywhere in the county.

Moxon was ordered to be detained indefinitely at a mental health unit in 2002 after admitting the manslaughter of 21-year-old Natalie Scott.

Lewes Crown Court heard Moxon, then 24 and living in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, had thought his girlfriend had been sent to kill him.

Judge Richard Brown ordered his indefinite detention after being told Moxon had been suffering from severe mental delusions and had claimed he had to kill his girlfriend to save himself.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Moxon admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in 2002

Miss Scott's throat, wrist, heart and lungs were pierced in the attack at her flat in Bognor Regis in February 2002.

Police say Moxon, who is originally from Lewes, was last seen in The Ridge in St Leonards-on-Sea.

They said he was considered to be high risk because of his mental-health issues but is not thought to be a risk to the general public.

He is 5ft 9in tall with short, fair hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with the logo "Only the Brave" when he disappeared, along with blue jeans and cream Nike trainers.

They believe he may be driving a white Volkswagen Golf, registration number RJ61 VZZ.