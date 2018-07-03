Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Celia MacDonald was based in the safeguarding investigations unit at Horsham

A detective constable found guilty of gross misconduct would have been dismissed if she had still been in the police force, a hearing has ruled.

Celia MacDonald, 49, retired from Sussex Police four days before a panel found she had failed to adequately investigate a claim of child abuse.

The gross misconduct hearing found her failures were due to a breach of standards of professional behaviour.

She had been based in the safeguarding investigations unit at Horsham.

The hearing was told she had been investigating allegations of sexual abuse against children within a family in West Sussex, but had decided there was no criminality and did not record a crime or undertake any further investigation.

The case was handed back to social services but came to light again a year later, leading to an investigation into her actions by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Det Supt Steve Boniface, head of Sussex Police's Professional Standards Department, said: "DC MacDonald's failure to perform her duty correctly potentially put vulnerable people at risk, although fortunately this case did come back to our notice and remains under investigation."