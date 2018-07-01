Image copyright Flora Thompson / PA Image caption The scaffolders were keen to show their support for the England squad in Russia

A team of scaffolders has plastered a block of flats with a giant St George's flag to shout out their support for England in the World Cup.

Red and white safety netting has been used by staff from Eason Scaffolding to cover an eight-storey building in Hove, East Sussex.

It took a week for the 10 men to assemble the display on Albany Towers in St Catherine's Terrace.

Owner Steve Eason said they did it to "put smiles on people's faces".

The England squad is preparing to face Colombia on Tuesday, after losing 1-0 to Belgium in their last group stage match in Russia on Thursday.

On putting up the flag, Mr Eason said: "We did it because it's sunny, it's the World Cup, we wanted to put smiles on peoples' faces and show we are behind the boys.

"We've had so much interest, it's been great."

He said he was even more pleased with the idea when he learned of Gareth Southgate's links to the county, having studied at school in Crawley.

He said he was hopeful for Tuesday but the flag would stay up regardless.

"If they win, there's several bits we will add. I might even add a gold World Cup to it," he added.