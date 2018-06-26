Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Trevor Campbell was walking to work when he was hit by Douglas Kennedy's speeding BMW

A driver who hit and killed a pedestrian while speeding at nearly 70mph in a 40mph zone has been sentenced.

Trevor Campbell, 59, was walking to work on the A27 in Lancing when he was struck by Douglas Kennedy's BMW.

Kennedy, 59, of Climping, Littlehampton, West Sussex, admitted causing death by driving without due care and attention.

He was given 150 hours' community service at Hove Crown Court on Friday.

Recorder John Hardy also ordered Kennedy to pay costs of £1,800 and a victim surcharge of £85, and imposed a one-year driving ban.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A stretch of the A27 was closed following the crash at about 06:00 GMT on 9 February 2017

Mr Campbell, from Sompting, was a porter at Lancing College.

He died at the scene of the collision on 9 February 2017, near the Lancing Manor roundabout, at about 06:00 GMT.

Sussex Police said Kennedy was driving at almost 70mph in a 40mph zone when the fatal crash occurred.

After sentencing, Sgt Alan Spicer, from the Surrey and Sussex serious collision investigation unit, said: "This tragic event, which deprived a family of a husband, father and grandfather, is a timely reminder of why speed limits are in place.

"They are there for a reason, and the conviction of Mr Kennedy should serve as a wake-up call to anyone who drives that stretch of road concerning the real consequences of speeding."