Image copyright PA Image caption Becky Tyler, with mother Fiona and father Steve

An "extraordinary and bright" teenager who suffered a brain injury at birth is set to receive multimillion pound damages from the NHS.

Becky Tyler, from Crawley in West Sussex, was born starved of oxygen at East Surrey Hospital in 2002.

As a result, the 15-year-old, who is studying for her GCSEs, has severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Judge Graham Robinson approved the settlement at the High Court earlier.

'Deeply regretful'

Five years ago, Becky, who communicates using advanced eye-gaze technology, asked her mother Fiona Tyler to find out what had happened during her birth.

Her umbilical cord had been wrapped around her neck and she needed resuscitating.

The teenager then brought a claim for damages against Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, through her father Steve Tyler.

Her lawyers said the trust acknowledged this year that mistakes during Becky's delivery led to her being deprived of oxygen.

The trust agreed to settle the case on the basis that Becky will recover 90% of the full value of her claim - which is yet to be assessed.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Becky Tyler was left disabled after hospital mistakes during her birth

Margaret Bowron QC, representing the trust, said: "We are deeply regretful of the circumstances surrounding Becky's birth."

Ms Bowron said Becky has had to face enormous adversity, but has shown "remarkable guts" and is a "sunny, smiley and resourceful girl".

Becky's solicitor Jane Weakley said: "Becky is an extraordinary and bright girl.

"She has achieved some amazing things, but she herself expresses concern about how hard her mother particularly has to work to support her.

"Today's award means Becky will be able to have the right professional support to help her fulfil her potential."