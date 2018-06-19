Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Tracy Patsalides was based in Eastbourne and sleeping rough at the time of her death

The family of a woman found dead on Eastbourne seafront have paid tribute to her.

Tracy Patsalides, 40, had no fixed address and was discovered in a shelter in King Edwards Parade with injuries to the head and neck on 12 June.

Her family said: "Our lovely daughter Tracy was taken from us in the most cruel way. We feel devastated and numb."

Wayne Marshall, 38, also of no fixed address, is charged with her murder.

'Beloved daughter'

The family read: "When Tracy was a child she was always happy and smiling.

"Tracy would readily share her toys, food, love and possessions with her friends. She had a generous and loving nature that was sometimes taken advantage of.

"She thought of everyone as a friend.

"Tracy liked to travel, and made many friends up and down the country throughout the years. Our thanks goes to all those good people who were her friends along the way.

"Tracy was a mother to Joshua, a sister to Samantha, an auntie to Milly, Sam and Lennox, a niece to auntie May, and a beloved daughter to Teresa and Jimmy.

"Our thanks and appreciation goes to all the police who have been involved with this case and also been of great support to us."