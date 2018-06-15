Sussex

Eastbourne seafront shelter death: Man charged with murder

  • 15 June 2018
Tracy Patsalides Image copyright Sussex Police
Image caption Tracy Patsalides was based in Eastbourne but had no fixed address, police say

A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found in a seafront shelter.

Tracy Patsalides, 40, died from injuries to the head and neck and her body was found in the King Edwards Parade area of Eastbourne at about 02:55 BST on Tuesday.

Wayne Marshall, 38, of no fixed address, has also been charged with burglary, Sussex Police said.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.

