Image copyright PA Image caption Julian Monaghan was arrested at Gatwick on 18 January

A British Airways pilot who reported for work when more than four times the legal alcohol limit has been jailed.

Julian Monaghan, 49, who was arrested at Gatwick Airport in January had been due to fly a Boeing 777 to Mauritius.

He was found to have 86mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system - the legal limit for a pilot is 20mg.

Monaghan, who has been dismissed by BA, admitted reporting for duty over the proscribed alcohol limit and was jailed for eight months at Lewes Crown Court.

'Unacceptable behaviour'

He had been due to be part of a crew flying to Mauritius on 18 January, an earlier court hearing was told.

The 12-hour flight had been scheduled to leave at 20:20 GMT, but the plane was left waiting at the gate while airline staff looked for a third pilot. It eventually took off just before 23:00.

The pilot was led from the aircraft in handcuffs just before it was due to take off.

Defending Monaghan, Emlyn Jones said his client would not have had to take up the role of pilot until three-and-a-half hours into the flight.

He had argued his client was only "a fraction" over the alcohol limit for drivers of 80mg per 100ml of blood.

A British Airways spokeswoman said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and not what we expect from our highly professional fleet of pilots.

"The safety and security of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority."