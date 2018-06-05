Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Constantin Barbutu was due to face a trial but pleaded guilty to 11 charges in court

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sex assault on women in Brighton.

Constantin Barbutu, of Cromwell Road, Hove, was accused of 21 assaults, carried out while cycling in the city.

He was due to face a trial at Hove Crown Court, but on Monday pleaded guilty to 11 of the 21 charges against him. The remaining charges will lie on file.

He has been released on bail until sentencing on 20 July.

Sussex Police said it received 24 reports from women saying they had been grabbed or touched from behind or had sexual gestures made towards them by a man riding a bike.

Police said attacks were reported between September 2016 and February 2017 in the area from New Church Road in Hove to Madeira Drive in Kemptown and up to Dyke Road Avenue.