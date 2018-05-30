Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christina Abbotts was described as "sweet and loving" by her family

A man accused of murdering a woman who failed to turn up for her birthday party is facing a trial.

The body of Christina Abbotts, 29, was found at a flat in Highams Hill, Gossops Green, in Crawley, on 25 May.

The preliminary cause of death from a post-mortem examination was blunt force trauma to the head, Sussex Police said.

Zahid Naseem, 47, of Elm Close, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, appeared at Hove Crown Court, where the date for a trial was set for 10 December.

The businessman is due back in court on 16 July to enter a plea.

Mr Naseem's lawyer, Lewis Power QC, said: "I have taken instructions that would indicate a not guilty plea to the charge of murder."