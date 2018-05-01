Image copyright Family handout Image caption Fiona Fisher was found dead at her house in Crowborough

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother who was found dead at her home.

Fiona Fisher, 51, was discovered in Crowborough, East Sussex, on Friday night when police went to the property in response to a welfare check request.

Thomas Fisher, 22, who appeared via video link at Lewes Crown Court, is also charged with fraud, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He remains in custody and is next due to appear at the same court on 17 July.

Judge Christine Laing said Mr Fisher could face a six-day trial starting on 17 September.