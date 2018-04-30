Image copyright Family handout Image caption Fiona Fisher was found dead at her house on Friday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 51-year-old woman who was found dead at her home.

Thomas Fisher, 22, of no fixed abode, is also accused of fraud, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Fiona Fisher's body was discovered in Crowborough, Sussex, on Friday night when police went to the property in response to a welfare check request.

Mr Fisher was remanded in custody at Hastings Magistrates' Court.

He is next due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.