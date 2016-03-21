Image caption Eveline Broughton lived alone at the house in Broyle Lane and was housebound

A 98-year-old housebound woman who died in a fire at her home has been formally identified as Eveline Betty Broughton.

Ms Broughton's body was found inside the detached house in Broyle Lane, Ringmer, East Sussex, by fire crews just before 05:00 GMT on Friday.

Neighbours said she had lived in the property for decades, and used to run a newsagent's shop from the building.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances related to the fire.

Neighbours had tried to save Ms Broughton but were beaten back by the heat and the flames.

One, Paddy Graffin, said there was nothing anyone could do, and everyone was devastated.