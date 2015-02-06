Image copyright Polegate Town Council Image caption Joseph O'Riordan pleaded not guilty to attempted murder

A councillor has denied trying to murder his wife after she was found with stab wounds in a flat in Polegate, East Sussex.

Amanda O'Riordan, 47, was discovered with serious injuries on 23 October at their home in Guardian Court, Brookside Avenue, Polegate.

Polegate councillor Joseph O'Riordan, 73, pleaded not guilty to a count of attempted murder at Lewes Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear for trial at the court on 13 April.

Mr O'Riordan admitted wounding with intent but it was not accepted by the prosecution.