Image caption The 50-year-old woman was found dead in her ground-floor flat

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her flat in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Heron Court, in Victoria Road, Worthing, at about 18:00 GMT on Tuesday after reports that a 50-year-old woman was unconscious.

A 34-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of murder later that evening and has been bailed.

A 63-year-old man, also from the town, was arrested on Wednesday night.

He is currently being questioned by police.

Sussex Police said the woman, who is thought to have been involved in a fight, was declared dead at the scene in the ground floor flat.

The spokesman said a post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday but further tests were needed to confirm how she died.

Det Insp Wendy Burton said officers were still trying to confirm exactly what happened in the hours before the woman's death.

"We believe she was in an argument with a man in Bedford Row, close to the Vintners Parrot pub in Warwick Street," she said.

"Did you see or hear that argument taking place, some time between 4pm and 7pm on Monday?

"We would still also like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at Heron Court in the hours before we were contacted."