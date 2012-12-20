Image caption Samantha Kidd is due to appear in court on 9 January over six counts of assault

The wife of motorcycle stuntman Eddie Kidd has been charged with six counts of assault by beating after allegations of domestic abuse, Sussex Police said.

Samantha Kidd, 44, of High Street, Seaford, was charged over assaults between July and December.

Police said she had been bailed on condition she does not contact the male victim who is known to her, or visit the area where he lives.

Mrs Kidd is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 9 January.