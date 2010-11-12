Image caption Police believe Tony Magdi may have caused a group of cyclists to swerve

Police and medical staff have been praised by the family and friends of a man who was assaulted by a cyclist in Hove.

Tony Magdi, 52, suffered serious head injuries after opening his car door in Portland Road as three cyclists passed.

In a statement, family and friends expressed their "heartfelt thanks" to everyone who had helped Mr Magdi.

Sussex Police said a 35-year old local man, arrested on suspicion of assault, was being questioned about the attack.

The force believes Mr Magdi may have caused a group of cyclists to swerve.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and later transferred to Hurstwood Park, in Haywards Heath, where he remains in a stable but critical condition in hospital.

A 36-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into police on Tuesday and later released without charge.