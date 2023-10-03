Elmbridge Borough Council shelves M&S foodhall deal after opposition
A deal for an M&S foodhall has been shelved amid claims by councillors they received abuse and intimidating emails.
Negotiations had taken place between Elmbridge council, the developer and retailer for the store in Surrey.
But opposition from some residents, with a petition signed by more than 1,000 people calling for more public consultation, has led to a U-turn.
At a meeting last week, the council decided to pull out of the deal and carry out more community engagement.
The proposed development in the village of Claygate, which also included eight council flats, had not yet gone through council planning.
Councillor Gill Coates, of Thames Ditton and Hinchley Wood Residents' Association, said some councillors had been "exposed to appalling abuse".
She added: "I'm not alone in receiving emails that I found, frankly, intimidating."
She also said she had not seen a successful challenge to the scheme's benefits which she listed as the redevelopment of an under-used car park, a "highly popular" shop, "desperately-needed" affordable housing and income for the council.
'Really thrilled'
Steve Wells, of the Claygate Can Do Better campaign, said his group had been "determined not to make this debate personal".
After the meeting, he said he had seen "absolutely no evidence of bullying and intimidation".
He added: "Our ask was simply to pause so there could be proper consultation, which is now happening, so we're really thrilled."
Conservative group leader, Councillor John Cope, said about 1,000 people had got in touch with him, adding that "residents were angry but were polite and very civil".
Council leader Bruce McDonald said it was important the next stage of the process was done "in a respectful way, which ensures that every voice is heard".
