Woking: Consultation launched into council service cuts
- Published
A debt-laden council has launched a consultation into plans to cut public services.
Bankrupt Woking Borough Council in Surrey was forced to block non-essential spending in June after its debts were forecast to reach £2.6bn.
A six-week public consultation launched on Monday for residents and stakeholders to comment on plans including proposed public toilet closures and removal of discretionary services.
The process will end on 12 November.
Last month the council announced plans to save £12m in the next financial year with a mixture of internal savings and cuts to public-facing services as part of its medium-term financial strategy.
Among the proposals are plans for a phased closure of Woking's Pool in the Park swimming facility.
Council leader Ann-Marie Barker said: "I know many residents will have strong views on these proposals, particularly the proposed phased closure of Pool in the Park.
"I totally understand residents' frustration. I don't want to see the pool close and will consider all feasible alternatives to keep it open.
"No decision has been made on the future of these services, but the council's financial challenges are so severe that future decisions will not always align with residents' views."
The proposals were informed by a resident engagement survey conducted in the summer which found locals most valued parks, safety and cleanliness followed by access to pools and leisure services.
Councillor Barker added it was "vitally important" for residents to submit their views to the consultation in order for the authority to "understand the impact of the proposals on individuals and communities".
The final decision on any changes will be made at a full council meeting on 8 February 2024.
