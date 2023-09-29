Redhill theatre and cinema remain closed over concrete fears
- Published
A theatre and cinema in Surrey has announced it will remain closed following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
The Harlequin Theatre and Cinema in Redhill said specialist work was being undertaken.
Reigate and Banstead Borough Council leader Richard Biggs said: "This will give us time to better understand the full extent, what work may be needed."
The theatre said it would remain closed until 20 October.
Mr Biggs said: "We will need to cancel or postpone all the shows and events at our popular venue until 20 October. We appreciate how disappointing this will be to our customers and the wider community, but everyone's safety must come first."
"We're working closely with the building's managing agents and further updates will follow as we learn more."
The theatre and cinema said it would be contacting anyone with tickets for performances or who had booked rooms for events up to 20 October.
