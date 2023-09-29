Waverley: Leisure centres to undergo £1m upgrade
- Published
Gyms at three leisure centres in Surrey are to be upgraded with a £1m refurbishment.
Sites in Haslemere, Farnham and Godalming will get new fitness equipment, lighting and flooring.
The gyms will be closed as the work is carried out in November, but will reopen by December.
Everyone Active, which manages the sites for Waverley Borough Council, said the investment would deliver "a profoundly enhanced experience".
David Love, from Everyone Active, said: "We're thrilled to announce this significant investment in three of our Waverley sites, which we hope will pay dividends for years to come.
"These transformative upgrades extend beyond just improving our gyms.
"They are about crafting inspirational spaces where our community can achieve their goals."
The pools and group fitness studios at all three sites will remain unaffected during the refurbishments.