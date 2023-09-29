Woking: Victoria Arch bridge widening scheme advised to close
- Published
A report has recommended the closure of a bridge widening scheme in Woking.
According to the report, the Victoria Arch widening scheme can no longer proceed due to an estimated cost increase of £53-£54m above the original budget of £115m.
Woking Borough Council's deputy leader Will Forster said it could not progress due to the authority's "critical financial situation".
In June, the council issued a Section 114 notice due to its £2bn debt.
The Victoria Arch bridge is used by drivers, pedestrians and cyclists between the north and south sides of the town, and railway commuters travelling to London and across the south east.
A fundamental project review conducted between July 2022 and June 2023 determined the scheme was no longer viable.
Mr Forster said: "Given Woking's critical financial situation, both the council and government have concluded that the Victoria Arch Widening Scheme cannot be progressed."
He added it was "clear the council needs to draw a line in the sand on this project."
He said if the recommendation was supported, many residents and businesses "will be pleased" plans would not go ahead, which would have involved the closure of a key road for more than three years.
He added the engineering and impact studies would be used to inform any future utility works and, if sufficient funds come forward, to progress a future scheme at a later date.
